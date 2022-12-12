Pet of the Week: Chunk (Miss Kitty's)

Chunk is an orange long-haired cat about 2-1/2 years old. He came to Miss Kitty’s when his owner could no longer keep him. His fur is luxuriously silky and soft. Chunk is a very friendly lap cat and is sweet as can be. However, he does not care to be around other cats, so he will need to be adopted as an only cat. He is a big lovable cat looking for a forever home!

To meet Chunk, please call 928-445-5411 or email [email protected] to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House website: www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photos provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.