Pet of the Week: Chunk (Miss Kitty's)
Chunk is an orange long-haired cat about 2-1/2 years old. He came to Miss Kitty’s when his owner could no longer keep him. His fur is luxuriously silky and soft. Chunk is a very friendly lap cat and is sweet as can be. However, he does not care to be around other cats, so he will need to be adopted as an only cat. He is a big lovable cat looking for a forever home!
To meet Chunk, please call 928-445-5411 or email [email protected] to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House website: www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.
Information and photos provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.
- YCSO Lieutenant turned into CCSO after alleged family fight
- Impaired driver involved in fatal collision gets 58 years of jail
- Prescott Valley mayor raises ‘fowl’ question on Facebook, readers respond positively
- Need2Know: Shapiro’s House of Hair Design celebrates 25 anniversary in Prescott; Strip or Flip host grand opening at Miller Valley Road; Daniel’s Guitar & Coin Shop opens on White Spar Road
- YCSO lieutenant turned into CCSO after alleged family fight
- Acker Night is back! Prescott’s annual musical showcase returns to downtown Friday
- Need2Know: Three27 Accounting Services LLC moves to new home; W&Z Asian Bistro opening in former Filibertos location in Prescott; New Life CPR offers courses, assistance with defibrillator purchases
- Airport Vicinity Overlay gets P&Z recommendation for approval
- Campaign for YMCA of Yavapai County aiming to raise $5M-$10M
- Photos and video: Prescott area rings in holiday season!
- Travel ID will be required in 2023 at TSA airport checkpoints
- Prescott Police asking for public's help to locate missing woman considered endangered
- Gateway Mall sold for $12.2M; new owners look forward to ‘enhancing the experience’
- Maricopa County attorney argues against quick action for failed gubernatorial candidate Lake on election records
- Lake Valley Elementary principal showered with love as she resigns job of her heart
- PVPD seeking assistance in identifying theft suspect
- New Christkindl Market will bring Clydsedale-and-wagon rides, German foods, Bier and Mulled Wine Garten to downtown Prescott
- Welcome signs, archway could be coming to Prescott Valley
- YCSO recovers $500K worth of stolen military equipment
- Police ask public’s help to locate missing, endangered Prescott Valley man
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: