Adoption Spotlight: Esdras
Originally Published: December 12, 2022 10:59 p.m.
Esdras is an outgoing kid that brings joy to everyone who knows him. He loves art, movies, and playing on his tablet. Esdras loves all animals, especially dogs, and enjoys playing outside. Get to know Esdras and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
