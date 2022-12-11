With box office bare, 'Black Panther' makes it 5 in a row
JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
Originally Published: December 11, 2022 10:18 p.m.
Most Read
- Maricopa County attorney argues against quick action for failed gubernatorial candidate Lake on election records
- Need2Know: Three27 Accounting Services LLC moves to new home; W&Z Asian Bistro opening in former Filibertos location in Prescott; New Life CPR offers courses, assistance with defibrillator purchases
- YCSO Lieutenant turned into CCSO after alleged family fight
- Photos and video: Prescott area rings in holiday season!
- Impaired driver involved in fatal collision gets 58 years of jail
- Two attorneys apply for Yavapai County Attorney position; BOS set to consider appointment on Dec. 7
- Prescott Valley mayor raises ‘fowl’ question on Facebook, readers respond positively
- Crews quickly knock down fire at Shady Acres Mobile Home Park
- Acker Night is back! Prescott’s annual musical showcase returns to downtown Friday
- Campaign for YMCA of Yavapai County aiming to raise $5M-$10M
- Travel ID will be required in 2023 at TSA airport checkpoints
- Prescott Police asking for public's help to locate missing woman considered endangered
- Gateway Mall sold for $12.2M; new owners look forward to ‘enhancing the experience’
- Maricopa County attorney argues against quick action for failed gubernatorial candidate Lake on election records
- Lake Valley Elementary principal showered with love as she resigns job of her heart
- PVPD seeking assistance in identifying theft suspect
- New Christkindl Market will bring Clydsedale-and-wagon rides, German foods, Bier and Mulled Wine Garten to downtown Prescott
- YCSO recovers $500K worth of stolen military equipment
- Welcome signs, archway could be coming to Prescott Valley
- Police ask public’s help to locate missing, endangered Prescott Valley man
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: