Obituary: Stanford ‘Stan’ Sher

Stanford “Stan” Sher. (Courtesy)

Stanford “Stan” Sher. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 10, 2022 8:56 p.m.

It is with great sadness and heartache that the family of Stanford “Stan” Sher announces his passing on November 30, 2022 in Prescott, Arizona. He was born on January 17, 1943 and was 79 years old.

He was the son of Hyman Sher and Seena Bernstein Sher and was born in Brooklyn, New York. Even though he left Brooklyn at age 16 and moved to California with his family, he never lost that great Brooklyn accent. He and his wife Christine met late in life and married in 2009.

They moved to their “forever home” in Dewey, Arizona in 2016. He loved the northern Arizona lifestyle and the endless views of the open prairie behind their home.

Stan had a bigger than life personality and made an impact on everyone who had the good fortune of knowing him. He had many professions and passions in his life. He was a wedding photographer with his father for many years. He attended Cleveland Chiropractic College in Los Angeles with his brother Jayson and they had a chiropractic practice together for several years. He was an avid motorcycle rider for over 50 years and loved the open roads in Arizona. He was passionate about physical fitness and worked out in the gym every day. He practiced martial arts for most of his life and continued to teach a martial arts class until just a few weeks ago. He started playing the guitar several years ago and was very proud of his collection of guitars.

He is survived by his loving wife Christine; his faithful dogs Clark and Candy; his daughter Shannon Sher; his son Travis Sher and his wife Ashley and their two boys, Axel and Mavrick. He also leaves behind his brother Jayson Sher and his wife Judy; his brother Matthew Sher and his wife Judy; his sister Mallory Kroner and her husband Robert Kroner. The Sher family is a large, loving family and many nieces, nephews and cousins are mourning his loss.

Stan’s passing was a shock and will require time for his family and friends to adjust and accept. A celebration of life will be held in California at a later time.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home and Crematory.

Information provided by the funeral home.

