Obituary: Shirley Ann Hammond

Shirley Ann Hammond, a wife, a mother of two, and a resident of Prescott, Arizona, departed at home on November 28, 2022, at the age of 88.

Shirley was born in Kent, Ohio on October 16, 1934. She lived in Ohio until around age 8, when her father, Roy Davis (Mable), elected to move to Arizona seeking relief from asthma. Initially landing in Phoenix, Roy shortly moved the family up to Prescott in search of cooler weather. Shirley met her husband, Arden (deceased, 2020), at a young age and were married in September, 1951, spending the rest of their lives together.

Shirley worked at Southern Union Gas for 20 years until retirement and subsequently traveled Northern America. Shirley and Arden spent many summers on the road, frequently traveling to Alaska and Montana. Eventually, they also became second home owners initially with Rocky Point, Mexico and later Tonto Basin, Arizona. Shirley and Arden lived in the same home in Prescott for over 60 years and had the best neighbors ever. Shirley loved to spend her free time crafting with needlepoint canvass and crochet as well as solving jigsaw puzzles.

Shirley is survived by two children, Pamela Cooley (Dan) and Denny Hammond (Laurie), three grandchildren, Wendy Lind, Dusty Cooley, and Hunter Hammond, and two great-grandchildren.

At Shirley’s request, no services are planned; Hampton Funeral Home provided cremation. She will be forever missed.

