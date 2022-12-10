Obituary: Shirley Ann Hammond
Shirley Ann Hammond, a wife, a mother of two, and a resident of Prescott, Arizona, departed at home on November 28, 2022, at the age of 88.
Shirley was born in Kent, Ohio on October 16, 1934. She lived in Ohio until around age 8, when her father, Roy Davis (Mable), elected to move to Arizona seeking relief from asthma. Initially landing in Phoenix, Roy shortly moved the family up to Prescott in search of cooler weather. Shirley met her husband, Arden (deceased, 2020), at a young age and were married in September, 1951, spending the rest of their lives together.
Shirley worked at Southern Union Gas for 20 years until retirement and subsequently traveled Northern America. Shirley and Arden spent many summers on the road, frequently traveling to Alaska and Montana. Eventually, they also became second home owners initially with Rocky Point, Mexico and later Tonto Basin, Arizona. Shirley and Arden lived in the same home in Prescott for over 60 years and had the best neighbors ever. Shirley loved to spend her free time crafting with needlepoint canvass and crochet as well as solving jigsaw puzzles.
Shirley is survived by two children, Pamela Cooley (Dan) and Denny Hammond (Laurie), three grandchildren, Wendy Lind, Dusty Cooley, and Hunter Hammond, and two great-grandchildren.
At Shirley’s request, no services are planned; Hampton Funeral Home provided cremation. She will be forever missed.
Information provided by the family.
- Maricopa County attorney argues against quick action for failed gubernatorial candidate Lake on election records
- Need2Know: Three27 Accounting Services LLC moves to new home; W&Z Asian Bistro opening in former Filibertos location in Prescott; New Life CPR offers courses, assistance with defibrillator purchases
- Photos and video: Prescott area rings in holiday season!
- YCSO Lieutenant turned into CCSO after alleged family fight
- Crews quickly knock down fire at Shady Acres Mobile Home Park
- Impaired driver involved in fatal collision gets 58 years of jail
- Two attorneys apply for Yavapai County Attorney position; BOS set to consider appointment on Dec. 7
- Update: Missing Prescott Valley man Jerry L. Rogers found safe
- Prescott Valley mayor raises ‘fowl’ question on Facebook, readers respond positively
- Domestic violence incident in Prescott Valley reportedly leads to homicide
- Travel ID will be required in 2023 at TSA airport checkpoints
- Prescott Police asking for public's help to locate missing woman considered endangered
- Gateway Mall sold for $12.2M; new owners look forward to ‘enhancing the experience’
- Maricopa County attorney argues against quick action for failed gubernatorial candidate Lake on election records
- Prescott Valley Police seeking identity of fraud suspect
- Lake Valley Elementary principal showered with love as she resigns job of her heart
- PVPD seeking assistance in identifying theft suspect
- New Christkindl Market will bring Clydsedale-and-wagon rides, German foods, Bier and Mulled Wine Garten to downtown Prescott
- Welcome signs, archway could be coming to Prescott Valley
- YCSO recovers $500K worth of stolen military equipment
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: