Saturday, Dec. 10
Obituary Notice: Michael William Sizelove

Originally Published: December 10, 2022 7:48 p.m.

Michael William Sizelove, born August 14, 1954, in Lynwood, California, passed away November 28, 2022, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

