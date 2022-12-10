Obituary: Lindabell Ribar

The world lost a small but mighty caretaker on November 26, 2022, when Lindabell Ribar died at the age of 79 in Prescott, Arizona surrounded by family.

One night in 1943 when Evelyn “Babe” Dryburgh was 27, she had a dream. When she woke up, the name “Lindabell” was written on the notebook next to her bed. Shortly after that, Babe and her husband La Rue “Larry” Dryburgh welcomed their third child into the world. Little Lindabell was born on September 26, 1943, in Akron, Ohio.

In 1961, Lindabell moved with her parents and two other siblings, Becky and Jack, to Los Angeles, California.

Lindabell married Thomas “Tom” Knowles in 1962. They had four children together: Catherine (Cathy), Patricia (Patty), Ruth (Ruthi) and Terry. The couple separated after seven years of marriage in April 1970.

During her separation from Tom, Lindabell fell in love with Anthony “Tony” Ribar. She and Tony were married on September 11, 1971, in Los Angeles, and the family soon moved to Santa Monica, California.

Throughout their time in Santa Monica, Lindabell and Tony were members of a CB Radio team, a bowling league, and the local Moose Lodge. Lindabell’s CB handle was, fittingly, “Little Moose” and Tony’s was “Big Moose”.

While Lindabell, Tony and the kids lived a simple life, Lindabell’s unparalleled sense of generosity meant that their Santa Monica apartment had a revolving door. Their humble home was a refuge to family and friends who needed a roof over their head. Regardless of the limited space, Lindabell would always make an extra bed for someone in need But Lindabell was no pushover. She was fierce, protective and loyal.

She is remembered by her children and grandchildren as firm, but fair. Reliable, strong-willed and tough, she was the disciplinarian of her household. She loved her children, and they knew it, but they also knew that what Lindabell said was law. Depending on the circumstances, she could be either the best companion or a strict warden.

She encouraged creativity, independence and freedom of thought. She doted on her grandchildren. They remember her for giving the best Saturday morning cuddles, creating memorable Christmas mornings, and loving them fiercely. Though her children and grandchildren would literally outgrow her, Lindabell remained the matriarch of her family.

Lindabell was the Atlanta Braves’ biggest fan. She watched one game on television in the 1970s and was hooked for the rest of her life.

In 1992, Lindabell and Tony moved to Prescott, AZ, where her parents had moved a few years earlier.

Lindabell took care of others, For 23 years as a Certified Nursing Assistant, she lent her gift of compassionate care to the residents and patients of Prescott Samaritan Village, Lindabell treated each person as she treated her own loved ones - with kindness, patience, dignity and respect. She was affectionately known by her team as “Sarge” because she ran a tight ship.

Needless to say, Lindabell touched countless lives and will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

She is survived by her sister, Ruth “Scottie” Ford; her four children, Cathy, Patty, Ruthi and Terry; 11 grandchildren, Mallory, Alisa, Whitney, Melanie, Elizabeth, Richard, Joey, Megan, Selena, Kelcie and Kai; and 7 great grandchildren, Maddox, Noah, Cierra, Logan, Guinevere, Jaxen and Brylee.

A celebration of Life will be held at the Moose Lodge 6501 E. 6th St., Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 December 29th at 4:45 PM.

Lindabell will be interned the following day December 30th at 10:00 AM at the VA Prescott National Cemetery, 500 AZ-89, Prescott, AZ 86301.

Information provided by the family.