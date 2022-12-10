Obituary: Francine Cecelia Rodarte Lang
Francine Cecelia Rodarte Lang went to be with the Lord on November 28, 2022. She was born and raised in Prescott, Arizona by Augustine and Henrieta Rodarte on April 25, 1952.
She is survived by her sister Linda Rodarte, her three children Daniel (Kristen), Casey, and Cory Lang, four grandchildren Tyler, Danielle, Emily and Connor, five great-grandchildren Sophia, Scarlett, Shyla, Scout and Noah, and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel, brother-in-law Larry and sister-in-law Laura, niece and great-niece Cassandra and Alexis.
Francine loved fishing and camping. She was a loving and caring person and thoroughly enjoyed spending any free time with her family!!!! Her career was in the medical administration area, with time at Canyon Primary Care, Dr. John Mackensie and YRMC Physician Care.
Francine’s funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home. A Service (or Celebration of Life) will be December 17 at 11 a.m., at Ruffner-Wakelin’s with a reception to follow.
Information provided by the family.
