Obituary: Coleen 'Corky' Hintz
Coleen “Corky” Hintz, 86, passed away peacefully in her home on December 4, 2022, from complications of surgery. She will be lovingly remembered by her children and granddaughter: Laurie Hintz, Prescott Valley, Janna Mancuso, Prescott Valley, Ryan and Crystal Hintz, Simi Valley, California, and Amanda and Robert Baker, Phoenix.
Corky was born in Lostwood, North Dakota, on December 19, 1935, to Erma and Henry Jackson. She graduated from Stanley High School in 1952. She married her husband, William “Lefty” Hintz, in 1953. Corky loved bookkeeping and held several positions in the field.
Corky and Lefty moved from North Dakota to Prescott Valley, Arizona, in 1994 after retiring. Corky was a faithful, loving caregiver for her husband, for 16 years. She volunteered for many different causes and was active in the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a fun, generous person and her memory will be cherished by friends and family.
A memorial will be held at the American Legion, TBD. Please send any memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Information provided by the funeral home.
