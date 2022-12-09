Cartoon EXTRAS: Dec. 9 2022
Originally Published: December 9, 2022 8:36 p.m.
Following are online-exclusive Cartoon EXTRAS, a random selection of editorial cartoons from our sources from this week.
Like the prior cartoon galleries, we're not keeping track of Dems vs. GOP, which topic, or who did or said what from which side of the aisle, even where the cartoon is from.
Just consider it an added bonus to our subscribers; remember, these are the opinion of the cartoonist(s), not necessarily that of the Courier or its staffers.
Enjoy.
Photo Gallery
Editorial cartoons: Dec. 9, 2022 Gallery
Most Read
- Maricopa County attorney argues against quick action for failed gubernatorial candidate Lake on election records
- Police ask public’s help to locate missing, endangered Prescott Valley man
- Need2Know: Three27 Accounting Services LLC moves to new home; W&Z Asian Bistro opening in former Filibertos location in Prescott; New Life CPR offers courses, assistance with defibrillator purchases
- Domestic violence incident in Prescott Valley reportedly leads to homicide
- Photos and video: Prescott area rings in holiday season!
- Prescott Police asking for public's help to locate missing woman considered endangered
- Crews quickly knock down fire at Shady Acres Mobile Home Park
- Impaired driver involved in fatal collision gets 58 years of jail
- YCSO Lieutenant turned into CCSO after alleged family fight
- Two attorneys apply for Yavapai County Attorney position; BOS set to consider appointment on Dec. 7
- Travel ID will be required in 2023 at TSA airport checkpoints
- Prescott Police asking for public's help to locate missing woman considered endangered
- Prescott Valley Police seeking identity of fraud suspect
- Gateway Mall sold for $12.2M; new owners look forward to ‘enhancing the experience’
- Maricopa County attorney argues against quick action for failed gubernatorial candidate Lake on election records
- Lake Valley Elementary principal showered with love as she resigns job of her heart
- PVPD seeking assistance in identifying theft suspect
- New Christkindl Market will bring Clydsedale-and-wagon rides, German foods, Bier and Mulled Wine Garten to downtown Prescott
- Welcome signs, archway could be coming to Prescott Valley
- YCSO recovers $500K worth of stolen military equipment
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: