Obituary: Brennan Berg

Brennan Berg. (Courtesy)

Brennan Berg. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 8, 2022 10:29 p.m.

Brennan Berg, 61, passed away after a short battle with cancer in his Prescott, Arizona home on Nov. 29, 2022, with family at his bedside.

Well-known in the Prescott area for his skills as a master carpenter and custom home builder, Brennan leaves behind a wide host of friends who knew him as hard-working and tough but at the same time kind, loyal and generous, a guy who never asked for anything in return. Once you saw that smile, there was no turning back.

Born to Jon Berg and Karen Hickey in Los Angeles, on May 14, 1961, Brennan came to Prescott in 1988 and soon met his future wife, Shelli Tierney. If you knew Bren and Shell you knew that their home was always open and they loved to host. They considered friends as family and raised their children with many pseudo aunts and uncles (AKA Berg Brothers). They enjoyed 26 years of fun and passionate marriage before she passed away on Dec. 25, 2017.

Brennan loved to hunt, spend time with his family, and sit in the sun on his back porch with a cold beer. His sister, Angeliquea, remembers him as her everything, the bright light in everyone’s life, and the best big brother a girl could ask for. His life was full of love, laughter, and beautiful memories with the most important people in his world.

Four years after losing his wife, Brennan found love again, with Kelly Benston of Truckee, California. They enjoyed a long-distance relationship for a little over a year that was uplifting, adventurous, and musical.

Brennan is survived by his children, Mercedes Marie Berg, William Thomas Berg and Erin Nicole Berlin, siblings Daniel Berg, Ron Berg, Angeliquea Berg-Passaglia, and his dad Jon and his mom Connie Berg. Preceding him in death were his mother, and siblings Jon Berg Jr. and Dean Berg.

A service will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Moose Lodge in Prescott Valley, 6501 E. 6th Street. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, guests should consider a donation to St. Jude’s Children Hospital in Brennan’s name.

Information provided by the family.

