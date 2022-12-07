Photo: Remembering Pearl Harbor
Originally Published: December 7, 2022 11:16 a.m.
Flags fly along Highway 69 in remembrance of those who perished in the attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941. Traditionally a volunteer flag crew from the American Legion Post 108 erects the flags on the south side of the highway, while VFW Post 10227 erects them on the north side. (Debra Winters/Courier)
Most Read
- Prescott Police asking for public's help to locate missing woman considered endangered
- Maricopa County attorney argues against quick action for failed gubernatorial candidate Lake on election records
- PVPD seeking assistance in identifying theft suspect
- Police ask public’s help to locate missing, endangered Prescott Valley man
- Welcome signs, archway could be coming to Prescott Valley
- Domestic violence incident in Prescott Valley reportedly leads to homicide
- Need2Know: Three27 Accounting Services LLC moves to new home; W&Z Asian Bistro opening in former Filibertos location in Prescott; New Life CPR offers courses, assistance with defibrillator purchases
- Photos and video: Prescott area rings in holiday season!
- Father of victim in custody as investigation continues into fatal shooting in Paulden
- Arizona’s Christmas City set to shine this weekend
- Travel ID will be required in 2023 at TSA airport checkpoints
- Prescott Police asking for public's help to locate missing woman considered endangered
- Prescott Valley Police seeking identity of fraud suspect
- Gateway Mall sold for $12.2M; new owners look forward to ‘enhancing the experience’
- Maricopa County attorney argues against quick action for failed gubernatorial candidate Lake on election records
- Lake Valley Elementary principal showered with love as she resigns job of her heart
- PVPD seeking assistance in identifying theft suspect
- New Christkindl Market will bring Clydsedale-and-wagon rides, German foods, Bier and Mulled Wine Garten to downtown Prescott
- Welcome signs, archway could be coming to Prescott Valley
- YCSO recovers $500K worth of stolen military equipment
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: