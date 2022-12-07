Local Kiwanis club, Arizona Alumni Association chapter announce scholarship opportunities
The Prescott Chapter of the University of Arizona Alumni Association is pleased to announce the continuance of the Karen Despain Memorial Scholarship, to honor the long-serving Daily Courier newspaper editor, avid Wildcats fan and devoted Prescott community member Karen Despain (1940-2020).
Applications are now being accepted from graduating high school seniors located in Prescott, Chino Valley, Prescott Valley and Dewey-Humboldt areas.
The University of Arizona Alumni Association Prescott Chapter plans to award up to $5,000 in scholarships this year to graduating high school seniors who have enrolled and have been accepted to the University of Arizona. The criteria for the scholarship includes: financial need, academic achievement and community service.
Applications for this year’s scholarship are open online at https://coe.arizona.edu/scholarship-universe-information, and must be completed on or before April 2, 2023.
Additional information can be obtained at your local high school counselor’s office, or you may contact Rob Pecharich at [email protected] or 928-445-0122.
The Prescott Chapter of the University of Arizona Alumni Association works cooperatively with the Kiwanis Club of Prescott. The Kiwanis Club typically awards approximately $25,000 per year to deserving graduates of the quad-city area who plan to attend any college. Applications are available at https://www.prescottkiwanis.com/Page/38342. The deadline for application is April 15, 2023. If there are any questions, comments, or concerns please contact Janis Dietz at [email protected], or at 909-996-9031.
- Prescott Police asking for public's help to locate missing woman considered endangered
- Maricopa County attorney argues against quick action for failed gubernatorial candidate Lake on election records
- PVPD seeking assistance in identifying theft suspect
- Police ask public’s help to locate missing, endangered Prescott Valley man
- Welcome signs, archway could be coming to Prescott Valley
- Domestic violence incident in Prescott Valley reportedly leads to homicide
- Need2Know: Three27 Accounting Services LLC moves to new home; W&Z Asian Bistro opening in former Filibertos location in Prescott; New Life CPR offers courses, assistance with defibrillator purchases
- Photos and video: Prescott area rings in holiday season!
- Father of victim in custody as investigation continues into fatal shooting in Paulden
- Arizona’s Christmas City set to shine this weekend
- Travel ID will be required in 2023 at TSA airport checkpoints
- Prescott Police asking for public's help to locate missing woman considered endangered
- Prescott Valley Police seeking identity of fraud suspect
- Gateway Mall sold for $12.2M; new owners look forward to ‘enhancing the experience’
- Maricopa County attorney argues against quick action for failed gubernatorial candidate Lake on election records
- Lake Valley Elementary principal showered with love as she resigns job of her heart
- PVPD seeking assistance in identifying theft suspect
- New Christkindl Market will bring Clydsedale-and-wagon rides, German foods, Bier and Mulled Wine Garten to downtown Prescott
- Welcome signs, archway could be coming to Prescott Valley
- YCSO recovers $500K worth of stolen military equipment
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: