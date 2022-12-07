Local Kiwanis club, Arizona Alumni Association chapter announce scholarship opportunities

The Prescott Chapter of the University of Arizona Alumni Association is pleased to announce the continuance of the Karen Despain Memorial Scholarship, to honor the long-serving Daily Courier newspaper editor, avid Wildcats fan and devoted Prescott community member Karen Despain (1940-2020).



Applications are now being accepted from graduating high school seniors located in Prescott, Chino Valley, Prescott Valley and Dewey-Humboldt areas.

The University of Arizona Alumni Association Prescott Chapter plans to award up to $5,000 in scholarships this year to graduating high school seniors who have enrolled and have been accepted to the University of Arizona. The criteria for the scholarship includes: financial need, academic achievement and community service.

Applications for this year’s scholarship are open online at https://coe.arizona.edu/scholarship-universe-information, and must be completed on or before April 2, 2023.

Additional information can be obtained at your local high school counselor’s office, or you may contact Rob Pecharich at [email protected] or 928-445-0122.

The Prescott Chapter of the University of Arizona Alumni Association works cooperatively with the Kiwanis Club of Prescott. The Kiwanis Club typically awards approximately $25,000 per year to deserving graduates of the quad-city area who plan to attend any college. Applications are available at https://www.prescottkiwanis.com/Page/38342. The deadline for application is April 15, 2023. If there are any questions, comments, or concerns please contact Janis Dietz at [email protected], or at 909-996-9031.