Justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Not quite universal, but families flocked to universal voucher program FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors Photo: Remembering Pearl Harbor Governor Ducey recognizes Pearl Harbor 81st anniversary Marines team up with Chino Valley Chamber to ‘Stuff the Bus’ with Toys for Tots Personal safety classes headed to Prescott Valley in 2023 YCSO investigates suspicious death of burned body in car near Sedona YCESA promoting applications for GIFTS scholarship for prospective, displaced teachers Campaign for YMCA of Yavapai County aiming to raise $5M-$10M State legislators-elect talk priorities with Yavapai County Supervisors

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Dec. 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting

Nadine Seiler of Waldorf, Md., holds a sign that reads "SCOTUS is Illegitimate" in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, as the Court hears arguments on a new elections case that could dramatically alter voting in 2024 and beyond. The case is from highly competitive North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Nadine Seiler of Waldorf, Md., holds a sign that reads "SCOTUS is Illegitimate" in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, as the Court hears arguments on a new elections case that could dramatically alter voting in 2024 and beyond. The case is from highly competitive North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

MARK SHERMAN, Associated Press
Originally Published: December 7, 2022 12:59 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: