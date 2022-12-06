OFFERS
Tuesday, Dec. 06
Personal safety classes headed to Prescott Valley in 2023

Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy

Prescott Valley Police Department/Courtesy

Originally Published: December 6, 2022 8:51 p.m.

Recently, the Prescott Valley Police Department Crime Prevention Team received training and became certified instructors for the longstanding program called, “Refuse to be a Victim”, which is certified by the National Rifle Association (NRA).

From a historical standpoint, the program was developed in 1993 by the women of the NRA in response to women nationwide who requested crime prevention and personal safety information. Today, the program continues to be one of the NRA’s flagship programs for all citizens. The program aims to provide cutting-edge prevention information to our citizens and assist our attendees in creating a personal safety plan. The Prescott Valley Police Department Crime Prevention Team is excited to be able to provide this class to our citizens. This will be the first time these classes have been offered in the quad cities area.

The first official presentation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 22, at the Prescott Valley Police Training Room at 7601 East Skoog Blvd., in Prescott Valley.

The class is free of charge and registration will be required to ensure we have enough materials on hand. A registration link will be opened on Jan. 9. This class is open to all residents 18-years and over in the quad-cities area. We look forward to meeting you.

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, and 911 for emergencies. Yavapai County Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.

