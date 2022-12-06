Obituary: Harriet Teich McBrayer
Harriet Teich McBrayer, beloved wife, mother, and educator passed away peacefully on Friday, November 25, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Born and raised in Wyoming, Harriet’s lifelong passion was horses; she was a true cowgirl. In adulthood she studied throughout the United States and found her other life passion: teaching. That led to decades of work and care for generations of children in the Prescott, Arizona area, first as a teacher at Lake Valley Elementary and Humboldt Junior High, then later as founding principal of Coyote Springs Elementary and as an administrator for local alternative schools. Her students were her pride and joy! She would start each school year telling her class “I am not here to show you how smart you are, I am here to show you how you are smart.”
Harriet is survived by Fred, her husband of 60 years; her sons Michael (Linda) and Stephen; her grandchildren Jared (Allison), Damon (Chloe), Shae Claire, and Savannah; and, her great-granddaughter Zarah.
Her impact on others is a lesson she continues to teach.
Donations in Harriet’s name to the Parkinson’s Foundation would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Information provided by the family.
