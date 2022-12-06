OFFERS
Obituary: C. Steven Crouch

C. Steven Crouch

C. Steven Crouch

Originally Published: December 6, 2022 1:33 p.m.

C. Steven Crouch, 72, long time resident of Prescott Valley and most recently, Camp Verde, passed away on 10/24/2022 after succumbing to his injuries following a single car, single passenger, motor vehicle accident occurring 10/13/2022 near Las Vegas, Nevada.

Steve, was born on January 7, 1950 to David and Priscilla Crouch in Oklahoma City. His early occupations included carpentry and aviation before settling on a long career in Real Estate.

In 1972, Steve married Elly Hoefer in Southern California where they both lived at the time. Steve and Elly went on to have two daughters, Heidi and Heather before moving to Prescott Valley, Arizona in 1983.

Throughout his lifetime, Steve enjoyed many hobbies such as aviation, boating, camping, hiking, hunting, four-wheeling, and vehicle restoration. He was also quite a connoisseur of fine food and wine.

Drawing from his early occupational skill set, he remained a very skilled finish carpenter, always being meticulous in such work. He took pride in building the family home in 1986 where he remained for nearly 25 years.

In 2010, his health, life complications and a divorce required a move to the Verde Valley and a short stay with his daughter, Heather.

Shortly after his move to the Verde Valley, he met his final life companion, Chris (Christine) Howard. They lived together in Camp Verde until his passing.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents and only sibling. He is survived by ex-wife Elly Crouch, long time companion Christine Howard, daughters Heidi Derryberry and Heather Bailey, three grandchildren and a great grandson.

A small, private, celebration of life will be held on his birthday January 7, 2023. Please contact his daughter Heather at [email protected] if you wish to attend. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the family’s GoFundMe to assist with the cost of his final expenses. GoFundMe.com search under the name Steve Crouch.

Information provided by the funeral home.

