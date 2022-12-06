Obituary: Anselmo Anaya Guzman
Anselmo Anaya Guzman, born March 5, 1934, passed away Nov. 27, 1934 peacefully in his Prescott Valley, Arizona, home surrounded by family.
He was born and raised on his family farm in Rocky Ford, Colorado. He had three siblings Maurillo, Guadalupe, and Eliza.
He joined the military and served from the age of 22 to 24.
He had many adventurous occupations thereafter. He survived many near-death experiences. He settled and married his beautiful wife Maria Huerta in Tepetongo, Mexico in 1966 and later had three daughters.
He was a big inspiration to his family and had a great sense of humor. He loved spending time with his family and has made many great memories with them. He was a faithful brother in Christ who fought till the end. He is survived by his wife Maria Guzman, daughters Aurora Postula, Hope (Roberto Robles) and Martha (Mike Nelson), 25 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and his sister Eliza Guzman.
Visitation 9 a.m., Funeral Service at 10 a.m., at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home, 303 S. Cortez Street, Prescott, AZ 86303. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Information provided by the funeral home.
