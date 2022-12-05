Pets of the Week: LJ and JJ

LJ and JJ are 2-and 1/2-year-old orange and white male brothers. LJ has a white chest and beautiful gold eyes. JJ is almost identical but has less white on him. They came to Miss Kitty’s when their owner died.

They will need to be adopted together as they are a bonded pair. They are so very sweet. LJ is outgoing, inquisitive, active, friendly and loving. JJ is a bit shy at first, but is very friendly and loves attention.

To meet LJ and JJ, please call 928-445-5411 or email [email protected] to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House website: www.misskittyscathouse.com. And check us out on Facebook.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.