Pet of the Week: Turkey

We all know that turkey and mashed potatoes pair great together for Thanksgiving. Two of our dogs, affectionately named Turkey and Potatoes also make a great pair. Turkey and Potatoes were picked up as strays from Kayenta. They do not need to be adopted together. Turkey is an approximately one-year-old kelpie mix. He loves to play and cuddle up with Potatoes. He may be choosy with his other dog friends, so a meet-and-greet would be necessary if you have other dogs at home. He has not been tested with cats yet. Turkey also loves people, and he likes to play tug-of-war. Turkey appears to be housetrained. If you are interested in adopting this sweet guy, please give us a call at (928) 636-4223 ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.