Pet of the Week: Sookie

Sookie is a gentle 6-year-old who lost her home when her guardian passed away. She is friendly, playful and affectionate. If you want to have a chat or want a cuddle buddy, Sookie will always be close by. Her favorite things are belly rubs.

Sookie previously has lived with other cats and a small dog. Her best home will be one that is fairly quiet, but she would probably be okay with older children.

Sookie is a black & white short hair tuxedo cat with beautiful green eyes. She is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is spayed and is microchipped.

You can begin the adoption process by filling out an “Adoption Application” questionnaire found online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Filling out this form does not obligate you to adopt. To learn more about Sookie, visit our website or email Kris at [email protected]

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.