Pet of the Week: Marty
Originally Published: December 5, 2022 8:59 p.m.
Marty is part of the Sparklight Group found outside at about 10 days old by some Sparklight employees. His date of birth is figured to be around 7/2/22. This group has been in foster care their whole lives so they are incredibly social. Marty has tuxedo markings but “quirky” and endearing markings on his face and some fur on his back end that has come in grey! Marty is very athletic, curious and daring. If interested in this delightful guy, please contact foster mom Elizabeth at (928) 848-9509. Yavapai County residents only, please.
