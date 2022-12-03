Obituary: John Albert Kelly

John Albert Kelly, 77, of Prescott, AZ died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at his home in Prescott. John was born March 18, 1945 in Midway, West Virginia to Paul and Mary Kelly.

John is survived by his brother Frank & Lynn Kelly; sisters Brenda Moore, Rita & Damon Farley; nieces Annette, Penny, Pam, Cindy, and nephew Bryan and many great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Disabled American Veterans.

Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

