Obituary: Robert W. Kremp (Bob)

Robert W. Kremp (Bob), 80, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. He was born March 7, 1942, in Newark, New Jersey to Gertrude and Henry Kremp.

Bob is survived by his loving wife Judy Kremp of 59 years; his three children, Cindy English, Cheryl Fernandez and Ryan Kremp and their spouses, Pete, Luis and Sara; and his precious five grandchildren, Sarah, Matt, Christian, Colin and Cole.

Bob and Judy lived in New Jersey for 47 years raising their children. Bob was a well-respected Commercial Mortgage Banker, upon retiring they moved to Prescott Lakes in 2010. His family brought him so much pride and joy and he was a friend to everyone he met. He enjoyed the game of golf, watching sports and sharing his life stories. He was a kind-hearted man who offered a helping hand to everyone he met and shared his humor every day of his life.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Fernandez Home, 151 E. Soaring Ave., Prescott, drop by between 1 to 4 p.m.

