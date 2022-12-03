Obituary: Michael William Sizelove
Michael William Sizelove was born on Aug. 14, 1954 in Lynwood, California. He was the oldest of five brothers.
Michael had a very strong work ethic and was successful at every job he had. For the last 26 years he was the owner/operator of his Mission Foods Distributorship. Away from work he enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time at the dunes. What he treasured most, was the time he spent with his beloved grandchildren.
Michael passed away on Nov. 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Philip. Survivors include his wife Leann, son Spencer, daughter-in-law Randi and his precious grandchildren Shaeden and Saylor. Also surviving him are his brothers Pat (Janice), Chuck (Connie) and Scott (Katherine), as well as his mother-in-law, Mickey Babbitt.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association.
Information provided by the family.
