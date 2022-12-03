Obituary: Leland (Andy) Ross Anderson, Sr.
Leland (Andy) Ross Anderson Sr. (78 years of age) passed away peacefully in his home on Nov. 21, 2022.
Andy was born in Riverside, California on Oct. 15, 1944. He was very proud of being named after his grandfather Leland Miles who was a renowned 1930s air racer. His family moved to Prescott, Arizona, in 1948,. After graduating from Prescott High School, he served in the U.S. Navy as an electronic technician on the USS Kitty Hawk and USS Collett from 1963 through 1969. Andy spent the next 12 years in El Centro, California, working for Sears and met the love of his life, Johnnie.
He moved the family back to his family roots in Prescott where he owned and operated a Phillips 66 service station. Then he started Andy’s Appliance in 1983 in Prescott, and later moved the business to Prescott Valley where the store is still in operation.
Andy enjoyed restoring and collecting Antique cars, and was a member of the Prescott Antique Car Club. He was also an amateur gold panning enthusiast with his best friend Jim Stewart. He followed in his grandfather’s (Mac McCauley) steps of the love of music as a Banjo player. Andy was also an avid muzzleloader and competed in many shooting competitions.
He is survived by his wife Johnnie, sons Leland (Renee) and Mike, daughter Gloria, brothers Mike and Ed (Kathy), grandsons William (Thao) and Jayse (Angel), granddaughter Riley, great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Noah and Mila, uncle and great-uncle to many. Andy was proceeded in death by his parents Andy and Corinne Anderson and granddaughter Jenny.
Andy’s sense of humor was as enormous as his heart. He will be greatly missed by many.
Join the family for a open house “Celebration of Life” from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11, at the YCMSP House, 1495 Sheriffs Posse Trail, Prescott, AZ.
Information provided by the family.
- Prescott Police asking for public's help to locate missing woman considered endangered
- PVPD seeking assistance in identifying theft suspect
- Police ask public’s help to locate missing, endangered Prescott Valley man
- Welcome signs, archway could be coming to Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Eileen (Hicks) Lieby
- Domestic violence incident in Prescott Valley reportedly leads to homicide
- Father of victim in custody as investigation continues into fatal shooting in Paulden
- Photos: Prescott Light Parade kicks off Christmas season
- Arizona’s Christmas City set to shine this weekend
- Three vehicle injury collision closes Willow Lake Road near Samaritan Way for two hours
- Travel ID will be required in 2023 at TSA airport checkpoints
- Prescott Police asking for public's help to locate missing woman considered endangered
- Prescott Valley Police seeking identity of fraud suspect
- Gateway Mall sold for $12.2M; new owners look forward to ‘enhancing the experience’
- Lake Valley Elementary principal showered with love as she resigns job of her heart
- PVPD seeking assistance in identifying theft suspect
- Police ask public’s help to locate missing, endangered Prescott Valley man
- Motorist dies after being ejected from vehicle during collision with retaining wall in Prescott
- New Christkindl Market will bring Clydsedale-and-wagon rides, German foods, Bier and Mulled Wine Garten to downtown Prescott
- YCSO recovers $500K worth of stolen military equipment
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: