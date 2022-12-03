Obituary: Leland (Andy) Ross Anderson, Sr.

Leland (Andy) Ross Anderson Sr. (78 years of age) passed away peacefully in his home on Nov. 21, 2022.

Andy was born in Riverside, California on Oct. 15, 1944. He was very proud of being named after his grandfather Leland Miles who was a renowned 1930s air racer. His family moved to Prescott, Arizona, in 1948,. After graduating from Prescott High School, he served in the U.S. Navy as an electronic technician on the USS Kitty Hawk and USS Collett from 1963 through 1969. Andy spent the next 12 years in El Centro, California, working for Sears and met the love of his life, Johnnie.

He moved the family back to his family roots in Prescott where he owned and operated a Phillips 66 service station. Then he started Andy’s Appliance in 1983 in Prescott, and later moved the business to Prescott Valley where the store is still in operation.

Andy enjoyed restoring and collecting Antique cars, and was a member of the Prescott Antique Car Club. He was also an amateur gold panning enthusiast with his best friend Jim Stewart. He followed in his grandfather’s (Mac McCauley) steps of the love of music as a Banjo player. Andy was also an avid muzzleloader and competed in many shooting competitions.

He is survived by his wife Johnnie, sons Leland (Renee) and Mike, daughter Gloria, brothers Mike and Ed (Kathy), grandsons William (Thao) and Jayse (Angel), granddaughter Riley, great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Noah and Mila, uncle and great-uncle to many. Andy was proceeded in death by his parents Andy and Corinne Anderson and granddaughter Jenny.

Andy’s sense of humor was as enormous as his heart. He will be greatly missed by many.

Join the family for a open house “Celebration of Life” from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11, at the YCMSP House, 1495 Sheriffs Posse Trail, Prescott, AZ.

Information provided by the family.