Obituary: Leland (Andy) Ross Anderson, Sr.

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Photo: Sparklight associate, daughter use ‘Angel Day’ to support Christmas Angel Tree Program Need2Know: Three27 Accounting Services LLC moves to new home; W&Z Asian Bistro opening in former Filibertos location in Prescott; New Life CPR offers courses, assistance with defibrillator purchases Yavapai Supervisors, District 1 State Legislators set to meet for priorities discussion Maricopa County attorney argues against quick action for failed gubernatorial candidate Lake on election records PUSD Education Foundation annual ‘Prize Parade’ celebrates delivery of 2 innovation grants Two attorneys apply for Yavapai County Attorney position; BOS set to consider appointment on Dec. 7 Photos and video: Prescott area rings in holiday season! Crews quickly knock down fire at Shady Acres Mobile Home Park Update: Missing Prescott Valley man Jerry L. Rogers found safe ACLU sues city of Phoenix to stop sweeps of homeless camp

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Dec. 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Leland (Andy) Ross Anderson, Sr.

Leland (Andy) Ross Anderson, Sr. (Courtesy)

Leland (Andy) Ross Anderson, Sr. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 3, 2022 7:27 p.m.

Leland (Andy) Ross Anderson Sr. (78 years of age) passed away peacefully in his home on Nov. 21, 2022.

Andy was born in Riverside, California on Oct. 15, 1944. He was very proud of being named after his grandfather Leland Miles who was a renowned 1930s air racer. His family moved to Prescott, Arizona, in 1948,. After graduating from Prescott High School, he served in the U.S. Navy as an electronic technician on the USS Kitty Hawk and USS Collett from 1963 through 1969. Andy spent the next 12 years in El Centro, California, working for Sears and met the love of his life, Johnnie.

He moved the family back to his family roots in Prescott where he owned and operated a Phillips 66 service station. Then he started Andy’s Appliance in 1983 in Prescott, and later moved the business to Prescott Valley where the store is still in operation.

Andy enjoyed restoring and collecting Antique cars, and was a member of the Prescott Antique Car Club. He was also an amateur gold panning enthusiast with his best friend Jim Stewart. He followed in his grandfather’s (Mac McCauley) steps of the love of music as a Banjo player. Andy was also an avid muzzleloader and competed in many shooting competitions.

He is survived by his wife Johnnie, sons Leland (Renee) and Mike, daughter Gloria, brothers Mike and Ed (Kathy), grandsons William (Thao) and Jayse (Angel), granddaughter Riley, great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Noah and Mila, uncle and great-uncle to many. Andy was proceeded in death by his parents Andy and Corinne Anderson and granddaughter Jenny.

Andy’s sense of humor was as enormous as his heart. He will be greatly missed by many.

Join the family for a open house “Celebration of Life” from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11, at the YCMSP House, 1495 Sheriffs Posse Trail, Prescott, AZ.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: