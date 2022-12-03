Obituary: Carol Foss Glover

Carol Foss Glover was born Jan. 31, 1946, in Spokane, Washington, and passed away Nov. 1, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona.

She graduated Phi Bata Kappa, University of Washington. After college she and her husband Thomas settled in San Francisco, then England. Carol was baptized there. They were both confirmed in the Church of England.

In England Carol worked for J.P. Morgan Inc., traveling Europe and the Orient teaching and troubleshooting technology.

The couple came to Prescott to attend to a cousin whose health was failing, and stayed!

Services will be at St. Luke’s Church, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10

Information provided by the family.