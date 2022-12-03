Adoption Spotlight: Zoeasha
Originally Published: December 3, 2022 7:48 p.m.
Zoeasha who often goes by Zoe, is a fun loving, intelligent and outgoing girl who’s in 5th grade and loves school. She is a social butterfly who loves spending time with others, playing games and telling stories. When Zoe does get alone time, she enjoys watching ouTube videos about butterflies, mermaids and unicorns. Get to know Zoe at the childrensheartgallery.org.
