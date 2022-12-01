OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
PVPD explains how to reduce, eliminate credit card debt Bradshaw Mountain Hi-Railers to display trains Dec. 3 Arizona lawmakers appeal to Ducey to raise school spending cap PUSD Family Resource Center opens new home in portable at high school Progress continues on preservation of Glassford Hill as regional park Domestic violence incident in Prescott Valley reportedly leads to homicide Police ask public’s help to locate missing, endangered Prescott Valley man The Center to host Hometown Craft Faire Arizona lawmakers vote to impose contract on rail workers, fend off strike Teen arrested after allegedly firing shots on ASU's campus

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Dec. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Police ask public’s help to locate missing, endangered Prescott Valley man

Jerry L. Rogers, 85, of Prescott Valley, was last seen by his wife at his home address at approximately 11:45 a.m. Thursday morning, Dec. 1. (Prescott Valley Police Department / Courtesy)

Jerry L. Rogers, 85, of Prescott Valley, was last seen by his wife at his home address at approximately 11:45 a.m. Thursday morning, Dec. 1. (Prescott Valley Police Department / Courtesy)

Originally Published: December 1, 2022 8:01 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a missing, endangered man. Jerry L. Rogers, 85, of Prescott Valley, was last seen by his wife at his home address at approximately 11:45 a.m. Thursday morning, Dec. 1.

Rogers has early stages of dementia. He is 5-foot 5, 155 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a beige baseball-style hat, beige jacket, Levistyle blue jeans and brown shoes. According to his wife, Rogers packed a suitcase and left in his light blue 2015 GMC Terrain, shown at right without saying where he was going. He does not have a cell phone with him.

If you have any information about Jerry Rogers’ whereabouts, or if you see him or his vehicle, please call the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267.

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: