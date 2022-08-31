Prescott Valley seeks water input from public with new survey

Town of Prescott Valley Council and water resource professionals are asking for the public’s input on the critical topic of water.

The town is distributing a survey to understand community members’ needs for information about the water supply, water conservation and the state regulatory environment under which the town operates.

Respondents must reside in the Town of Prescott Valley or receive a monthly water bill from the town. Residents who rent a home or live in multi-family housing where the landlord pays the water bill are also eligible to participate in this survey.

The five-minute survey is open now at surveymonkey.com/r/PVWaterSurvey2022. For more information on the survey call 928-759-3123.

Information provided by the Town of Prescott Valley.