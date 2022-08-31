Prescott Valley seeks water input from public with new survey
Town of Prescott Valley Council and water resource professionals are asking for the public’s input on the critical topic of water.
The town is distributing a survey to understand community members’ needs for information about the water supply, water conservation and the state regulatory environment under which the town operates.
Respondents must reside in the Town of Prescott Valley or receive a monthly water bill from the town. Residents who rent a home or live in multi-family housing where the landlord pays the water bill are also eligible to participate in this survey.
The five-minute survey is open now at surveymonkey.com/r/PVWaterSurvey2022. For more information on the survey call 928-759-3123.
Information provided by the Town of Prescott Valley.
- Police seek suspect in theft at Walmart on Glassford Hill Road
- Need2Know: Pro Solutions Dental Group to officially mark move to new office in Prescott; New restaurant Ciao Bella opens at former Grumpy Sicilian next to Fry’s in Prescott Valley
- Prescott Valley police seek 2 suspects in theft at Alliance Home Improvement Center
- Pedestrian struck, killed in vehicle incident involving YCSO sergeant in Yarnell
- More than 200 people turn out for discussion of proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay District
- New medical facilities along Highway 69, Highway 89A get Prescott site plan approval
- City plans to retire 25-year-old event stage at end of 2022
- YCSO, Prescott Valley Police arrest 2 juveniles in school-shooting threat at charter school
- Prescott Valley Police seek missing teenage girl
- Obituary: Matthew Lew Manning
- Prescott Valley shuts down 4 wells after positive PFAS tests
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company’s owners file for bankruptcy protection; Get Air Trampoline Park sets opening date in Prescott
- Teenager killed in rollover accident in Prescott; 4 others taken to hospitals
- Prescott Valley police seek 2 suspects in theft at Alliance Home Improvement Center
- Prescott man, 47, dies from injuries suffered in electric bicycle accident in Yavapai Hills
- Prescott Valley Police refutes ‘false’ Facebook post regarding incident at Wendy’s
- Obituary: Arthur Caeser Savoini
- Police seek suspect in theft at Walmart on Glassford Hill Road
- Obituary: Mr. Robert A. Johnson
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 15, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: