Prescott Police to participate in Labor Day Weekend DUI Task Force patrols AZ Supreme Court rules state lawmakers are entitled to shield records from public Prescott Valley seeks water input from public with new survey Prescott Valley finds measurable amounts of PFAS chemicals in 4 of 25 wells tested Two finalists chosen in ongoing review of proposals for purchase of Prescott City Hall property PUSD votes to apply for matching grant to build small, workforce housing complex Prescott Valley installing temporary speed humps on Prescott East Highway this week Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County invites scholarship providers to present opportunities to local students Both sides find something wanting in Biden’s student-debt relief plan Prescott Valley’s Healing Field to mark 21st anniversary of Sept. 11 terrorist attacks

Prescott Valley finds measurable amounts of PFAS chemicals in 4 of 25 wells tested
Impacted wells closed; public meeting set for Sept. 8

Town of Prescott Valley logo. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: August 31, 2022 8:55 p.m.

Town of Prescott Valley officials this week said they found measurable amounts of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in water pumped from four of the 25 town wells they tested and closed those four wells.

The news comes on the heels of the City of Prescott shutting two of its wells near Prescott Regional Airport for positive tests for PFAS, or so-called manmade “forever chemicals,” which can be harmful to humans.

Prescott Valley operates 27 wells, but two of them were offline and not immediately tested, a town news release reported Aug. 30.

Town officials subsequently tested the influent and effluent flows at Prescott Valley’s Water Treatment Plant, which also returned positive results for PFAS.

After shutting off the four wells that tested positive for PFAS, officials retested the wells and confirmed their previous positive results.

“The two wells that were not tested in the first round because they were offline at the time are being tested, and the town is awaiting those results,” the release stated.

TOWN COUNCIL STUDY SESSION FORTHCOMING

Prescott Valley officials say they will follow up with a plan for more action on the wells that had positive PFAS results, including consulting with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ).

Town Council and an ADEQ representative will conduct a study session on the PFAS issue at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

The public is welcome.

IMPACTED WELLS; HEALTH RISKS

The four wells impacted by PFAS include the Little Pete and Lake Valley wells in central Prescott Valley, and Quailwood 2 and 3 in east Prescott Valley.

“The town’s wells are interconnected so water can be moved to different areas to serve the community during repairs or shutdowns,” the release added.

PFAS are not currently regulated by the EPA, but the agency has advised that exposure to high levels of these chemicals may be harmful to human health.

In June 2022, the EPA significantly reduced the health advisory levels for these chemicals.

Other communities throughout Arizona and the nation are also experiencing positive results for PFAS with the lowered testing threshold.

The chemicals are commonly found in some grease-resistant paper, such as in fast-food containers, pizza boxes, stain-resistant coatings, water-resistant clothing, some cleaning and personal-care products, paint products and aqueous firefighting foams.

MORE INFORMATION

For more information about PFAS, visit https://www.epa.gov/pfas or https://www.azdeq.gov/pfas-resources.

Prescott Valley annually tests its water, which “meets all safe drinking water standards required by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality,” the release stated.

To read Prescott Valley’s complete water-quality report, visit https://pv-azgov.info/3c9HDrd.

You may also view the latest influent/effluent test results for Prescott Valley’s Wastewater Treatment Plant at

pv-azgov.info/3pMUqU8.

If you have further questions, call Prescott Valley’s Utilities Department at 928-759-3070 or visit www.prescottvalley-az.gov.

