Adoption Spotlight: Trinnitee
Originally Published: August 31, 2022 7:38 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: A fun and spunky girl, Trinitee is an awesome athlete who loves softball, basketball, riding bikes and skateboarding. She has lots of friends, enjoys her math and reading classes at school, and will eat ramen noodles and hot wings any day of the week. She dreams of playing in the WNBA one day. Get to know Trinitee and other doptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
