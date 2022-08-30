Prescott National Forest issues warning to drivers about forest roads damaged by monsoon rains
Prescott National Forest officials say they are getting calls regarding washed-out, damaged and impassable roads on the forest because of the continued rain from the monsoon season.
Weather conditions have caused extensive damage and washed out a section of Senator Highway, about 3 miles south of Senator Highway and Walker Road, making it unsafe and impassable, a news release stated.
Forest Service Road 87B in Mayer has also received severe damage, along with several roads on Mingus Mountain and in Camp Wood.
“Road maintenance crews are working to repairs roads, however continued monsoons rains are delaying efforts,” the release added. “There is no timeline for completion of the repairs.”
Officials urge all visitors to use caution when driving on forest roads during the monsoon season.
“Roads may be impassable due to rocks and trees blocking the roadway or flowing washes and saturated soil,” the release stated. “If water crossings are flowing, remember – Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Do not attempt to drive through moving flood waters.”
Be prepared by taking extra supplies with you and letting someone know your travel plans. Have a plan B if the road you want to travel has damage and monitor current weather conditions, the release added.
For more information on road conditions, call the Bradshaw-Chino Ranger District at 928-443-8000.
—The Daily Courier
