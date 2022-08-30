Obituary: Joseph Moledo

Prescott Valley’s Healing Field to mark 21st anniversary of Sept. 11 terrorist attacks

Amid DPS investigation, YCSO playing host to community meeting in Yarnell regarding pedestrian death

Arizona in Brief: AG files civil right lawsuit vs Tucson over COVID-19 mandate

PUSD earns top marks in first of 2-phase fiscal audit of 2021-22 school year

New medical facilities along Highway 69, Highway 89A get Prescott site plan approval

Prescott National Forest issues warning to drivers about forest roads damaged by monsoon rains

Prescott Valley Town Council approves plan for self-storage complex at NW corner of 89A, Viewpoint Drive

Prescott Valley’s YavaLine on-demand micro-transit service begins in mid-September

Prescott Valley Briefly: Florentine Road work between Glassford Hill, Lake Valley continues

Chino Valley Repertory theater staging its fourth production