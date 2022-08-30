OFFERS
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Amid DPS investigation, YCSO playing host to community meeting in Yarnell regarding pedestrian death

(Courier stock photo)

(Courier stock photo)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: August 30, 2022 9:16 p.m.

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) is still investigating the case of an off-duty Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) sergeant who accidentally hit and killed a pedestrian in Yarnell this past Friday evening, Aug. 26.

YCSO Sgt. Dakota Brinkley, who patrols the area around Yarnell, was driving home in his work vehicle at the end of his shift when he reportedly ran into Donna Gordon as she was crossing the street after dinner with friends at Gilligan’s Pizza and Bar in Yarnell. Gordon died at the scene.

DPS has not released any information as to speed or other factors that led to the tragedy, a YCSO news release reported. However, YCSO added that it will provide details as they become available.

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes will play host to a community meeting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Yarnell Community Center, 22302 Highway 89 in Yarnell, about 35 miles southwest of Prescott. Yavapai County Supervisor Harry Oberg also plans to attend.

Community members have been asking for a crosswalk for that area for some time, YCSO reported, and will likely ask the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) for a review.

—The Daily Courier

