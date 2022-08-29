Adoption Spotlight: Nova
Originally Published: August 29, 2022 7:37 p.m.
Nova is an independent, loving and passionate girl who and looks forward to a career in public service, advocating for others. She loves to dance and play sports and is known for being kind, mature and hilarious! She hopes to travel and explore new places. Get to know Nova and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.
