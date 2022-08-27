Prescott’s Primavera School celebrates 50 years as private, alternative educational choice

Upon graduating from Prescott College with a focus was on brain development in young children, the blossoming civic idealist Becky Ruffner was asked by a family friend what she intended to do next.

With a clarity and passion beyond her years, Ruffner answered that she wanted to open her own school, one geared toward how she felt children would learn best. She wanted a cozy, natural and home-like setting with small classes and teachers willing to embrace children’s natural curiosity so as to jumpstart a lifelong quest for knowledge. She wanted a school in which children’s youthful wonder to know more was the backbone of every lesson. She didn’t want to be a competitor to public school, but rather an alternative for families seeking a new brand of private education.

Ruffner’s vision was embraced by her family friend, Cynthia Kueser Earle, who through a foundation established in memory of her son, Anthony, bought a 15-acre, one-time goat farm adjoining the Prescott National Forest off Moyer Road. She then leased the land to Ruffner, who as part of a three-member team, transformed an old farmhouse into classrooms. On Sept. 11, 1972, Primavera School was born, a private, tuition-based school that on its first day welcomed 20 children aged 5 to 8.

Tuition at the time was $65 a month; today it is $675 a month with 80 percent of the 125 enrolled students receiving some type of tuition assistance either through the school’s private partnerships, tax credit programs or state empowerment scholarships for those who are eligible.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary next month, Primavera School is now home to a Montessori-based preschool with a kindergarten through fifth grade program rooted in outdoor and experiential learning.

In its half-century of what Ruffner and current school leaders admit have been times of both struggle and growth – at one time she feared financial instability might close the doors – Primavera has remained grounded in its original mission to offer a “whole child” education geared toward creating curious students ready to meet the challenges in their future.

Indeed, many public school districts today are starting to embrace a similar educational philosophy.

Following her decade of leadership, Ruffner is “proud and grateful” Primavera was able to attract new, dedicated educators committed to fulfilling, and expanding, her dream.

Since her departure to launch Prevent Child Abuse Arizona headquartered in Prescott Valley, Ruffner said her role at the school has simply been as a sideline cheerleader: “I felt the best I could do for the organization was to get out of the way.”

Like many of Primavera’s veteran teachers, board members, and directors, Ruffner said she loved every minute of her time at what she still counts as a very special primary school, one her now adult son, Garrett Tyler, and daughter, Chelly Tyler Herren, attended. She giggles at the memory of the day she spotted a monkey tied to a tree outside the farmhouse.

In the early days of the school, Ruffner said she was the director, the reading teacher, the plumber, the custodian, the nurse and the occasional bus driver.

Now enjoying retirement from the school and the child abuse prevention agency she birthed into existence, Ruffner said she is happy to watch as both flourish with fresh enthusiasm from those propelling them into the future. She welcomes the chance to celebrate the school at its anniversary party. (See box for details).

PRIMAVERA NOW

On a recent school day, Primavera’s newest Director Dan Jannone was reminiscing with his predecessor and mentor Carol Darrow about the school’s past and current history. The two delighted in viewing old photographs of the still, cozy atmosphere as preschool children’s laughter on the playground drifted up the main walkway; second graders savored their snack on an outdoor patio; and fourth graders reviewed math equations in their nearby classroom.

Opting to retire in 2020 after 33 years at the school, Darrow is now an enthusiastic board member who has nothing but praise for Jannone’s creative vision for the school. Under Jannone’s direction, the school’s physical presence has been relandscaped with flowering gardens with new outdoor classroom spaces and programs. Jannone is a Prescott College graduate who came to Primavera in 2003 after working with the Prescott Creeks on local creek restoration and coordinating volunteers for that project. Until his promotion that coincided with Darrow’s retirement – the two worked closely during the COVID-19 enforced school closing that required distance learning protocols – Jannone was a second and third grade teacher. His son, Miles, is now a Primavera third grader.

For the 2023-2024 school year, Jannone wants to pilot an experiential middle school program with a “forest” classroom. To start, Jannone said he would offer this to students advancing from fifth into sixth grade. If successful, Jannone expects the program would extend through seventh and eighth grades.

What Jannone said he loves most about this school is that “it is a community that feels like a family.”

“It’s beautiful,” Jannone said. “We are very connected to each other. Everyone can find their own passion here.”

Just ask his son.

“I love it here,” Miles said, noting the class flexibility that allows him to do math in the morning and work on reading assignments with a buddy. “I like that we get to do nature walks.”

For forty-five year veteran teacher Pam Brown, Primavera School “has been the main part of my life.” Her own son, Jason, was one of the first students enrolled at the school.

Though Brown has taught various grades, she now engages with almost every student as she teachers French, Spanish, creative movement and the recorder for all kindergarten through fifth graders.

In her years, Brown said the “school has had its ups and downs.” Yet she said it never lost its focus on an educational approach designed “to meet children’s needs, to address them as a whole person.”

She, especially, is a believer that Primavera’s focus on revolving lessons around nature, and letting children explore the outdoors as part of their school life, is critical to their brain development.

“Children need to see the sky, to see trees, animals, and to build a garden,” Brown said. “We have happy children here.

“Public schools don’t have the luxury of classes with no more than 15 or 16 children. We have that luxury, and I know it is a luxury.”

“I love everything about this school,” enthused Brooke Benjamin, a local Realtor and board vice-president who was both a student and a preschool teacher for five years.

In her early years, Benjamin said it “fostered my creativity and confidence” such that as an adult teacher she was able to infuse her preschool-aged students with the love and nurture they needed to become strong learners. She said she so appreciates the school’s “incredible legacy,” one that is fueling the school community’s desire to grow so as to serve future generations of children.

“It is a family,” she concluded.

