Obituary: Wanda R. Lyman

Wanda R. Lyman, passed on Aug. 21, 2022. She is the daughter of William Frances Slagle and Vera Mae Zeiler, and sister of Robert, Vera Irene, Myrta May, Dora Fran, Doretha, Vernon and Carl. Wanda was the devoted wife of Lewis E. Lyman for 59 years, mother of Craig (Rhea) Lyman and Tricia (Jim) Faith, grandmother of Brynn Lyman (Evan Myers), Grayson (Danielle) Lyman, Adriana Lyman, Marcus Baysinger, and great-grandmother of Molly and Henry Lyman-Myers, and Kamryn and Kennedy Lyman.

Born in Collins, Missouri in 1933, Wanda and her family moved to Kansas when she was young. Wanda graduated from East High School in Wichita. She met Lewis on a blind date while he was in the army and they were married in 1953. They moved to Garden City, Kansas where she and her family lived for 28 years before she and Lew retired in 1983. To begin their retirement, they spent two years in a travel trailer, touring the entire continental United States exploring the art, culture and uniqueness of each state, while playing golf, visiting galleries and museums and looking for just the right spot to settle. They finally decided to live in Prescott, Arizona.

While in Prescott, Wanda spent several years as an Art Docent while sharing her love of painting and artwork with school-aged children. Wanda dedicated herself to helping others have joy in their lives while serving in many capacities at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.

After Lew passed away in 2011, Wanda moved back to Wichita in 2016 to be near grandchildren.

Wanda was a woman of faith who loved singing in the church choir, sewing, playing couple’s bridge, water color painting, and enjoying the beauties of nature. She will be missed by all who were touched by her love and kindness.

A memorial service will be held in Prescott, Arizona at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke’s church, Prescott.

Information provided by the family.