Sunday, Aug. 28
Obituary: Ryan Alexander Standley

Ryan Alexander Standley. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 27, 2022 7:54 p.m.

Ryan Alexander Standley, beloved son of David and Katherine, died in an accident near Mount Saint Helens, Washington, on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the age of 24.

He is survived by his parents, his older brother Jonathan and younger sisters Kristina and Kaitlyn, dog Sammy, grandparents Bruce and Reiko Munson and grandparents Richard and Flora Standley.

Ryan was just starting his career as a commercial airline pilot with SkyWest Airlines, serving as a First Officer based out of Portland, Oregon. Prior to joining SkyWest Ryan was a flight instructor for North-Aire Aviation in Prescott, Arizona. Ryan graduated Magna Cum Laude from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona in 2018, with a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics with minors in Aeronautical Studies and Business Administration. Ryan graduated from Skyview High School in Vancouver, Washington in 2016.

Ryan’s passion for aviation began when he received a model airplane engine in middle school from a friend, which led him to begin building and flying model aircraft. At the age of 15 Ryan began taking private pilot lessons, completed his first solo flight on March 22, 2014, and received his private pilot license on Feb. 21, 2015 at the age of 17.

In addition to his love of flying Ryan enjoyed hanging out with family and friends, hiking, mountain biking, skiing, swing dancing and working on his Subaru WRX. He was a good son, brother, friend, pilot and instructor. His life was much too short, but he lived each day with passion and grace. He will be sorely missed.

A Celebration of Life for Ryan’s family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Pearson Air Museum Historic Hangar in Vancouver, Washington.

Keep flying, Ryan!

Information provided by the funeral home.

