Obituary: Muriel Ann (Murl) Edwards Preble
Muriel Ann (Murl) Edwards Preble died June 28, age 87, in Prescott, Arizona. She was born Aug. 8, 1934, in Portsmouth, Ohio, and lived in Mansfield, Ohio until retiring as an administrative assistant and moving to Prescott in 1996. She attended Ohio University. Murl was president of the Prescott Kiwanis Early Risers, enjoyed hiking with the Prescott Hiking Club, and volunteered her time at the Yavapai Regional Medical Center and the Museum of Indigenous People. She was an active member of the First Congregational Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Beaufort E. and Alma Edwards, her sisters Zelma Coleman and Jerri Miller, and her brother Herbert Edwards.
She is survived by her loving husband Philip of 48 years, one son Clifton Alexander of Tiffin, Ohio, two stepdaughters Karen Patrick of Mansfield, and Susan Madura formerly of Mansfield and now of Prescott, a brother-in-law, Bill Coleman, three nieces, one nephew, and cousins in N.C.
A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church in Prescott, 216 Gurley St., at 11 a.m. Aug. 31
Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Information provided by the family.
