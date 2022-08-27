Obituary: Muriel Ann (Murl) Edwards Preble

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Education Association to host Governing Board candidate forum Aug. 31 Initiative to make voting easier knocked off Arizona ballot Prescott Valley Parks and Rec to present ‘Life Drawing with a Twist’ Prescott’s Primavera School celebrates 50 years as private, alternative educational choice More than 200 people turn out for discussion of proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay District Pedestrian struck, killed in vehicle incident involving YCSO sergeant in Yarnell Prescott Valley Police to conduct traffic patrols throughout Labor Day weekend County supervisor plans community meeting in Congress Sept. 1 Need2Know: Pro Solutions Dental Group to officially mark move to new office in Prescott; New restaurant Ciao Bella opens at former Grumpy Sicilian next to Fry’s in Prescott Valley Constable among 4 killed in Arizona eviction shooting

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Aug. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Muriel Ann (Murl) Edwards Preble

Muriel Ann (Murl) Edwards Preble. (Courtesy)

Muriel Ann (Murl) Edwards Preble. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 27, 2022 7:23 p.m.

Muriel Ann (Murl) Edwards Preble died June 28, age 87, in Prescott, Arizona. She was born Aug. 8, 1934, in Portsmouth, Ohio, and lived in Mansfield, Ohio until retiring as an administrative assistant and moving to Prescott in 1996. She attended Ohio University. Murl was president of the Prescott Kiwanis Early Risers, enjoyed hiking with the Prescott Hiking Club, and volunteered her time at the Yavapai Regional Medical Center and the Museum of Indigenous People. She was an active member of the First Congregational Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents Beaufort E. and Alma Edwards, her sisters Zelma Coleman and Jerri Miller, and her brother Herbert Edwards.

She is survived by her loving husband Philip of 48 years, one son Clifton Alexander of Tiffin, Ohio, two stepdaughters Karen Patrick of Mansfield, and Susan Madura formerly of Mansfield and now of Prescott, a brother-in-law, Bill Coleman, three nieces, one nephew, and cousins in N.C.

A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church in Prescott, 216 Gurley St., at 11 a.m. Aug. 31

Memorial contributions may be made to the church.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries