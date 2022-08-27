Obituary: Michael Bowditch Palmer

On the evening of Aug. 8, 2022 at age 71, Michael Bowditch Palmer died at his home in Dearing Park. A life-long Prescottonian, Mike was born to David H. Palmer and Grace A. Jones. He grew up on Park Avenue and attended Lincoln School, Prescott Junior High School, Prescott Senior High School, Glendale Community College, and graduated from Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in photography. For many summers, Mike worked in the back country of Sequoia National Park, which helped cement his deep love of and appreciation for nature. Mike knew Yavapai County inside and out and could often be found hiking its deserts and forests always accompanied by his beloved dogs. A favorite activity was rafting the Verde River with his buddies.

When he was a baby, his Yavapai nanny Lucy Ketchum lulled him to sleep with Native American songs and lullabies, which instilled in him a lifelong passion for Native American culture and art.

For many years Mike worked doing hard physical labor, pouring concrete and performing other jobs in construction. When Mike was in his early 50s, Dr. Fred Markham saved his life and continued to supervise Mike’s medical care for the rest of his life. Mike’s loved ones will forever be thankful to Fred for devotedly caring for Mike.

Later in life, Mike was lucky to find his soulmate and the love of his life Joann Johnson. Mike and Joann loved and supported each other through good times and bad. They bonded through their love of nature and travels together throughout Arizona. They especially enjoyed visiting Hopi where they have many friends.

Relatively late in life, Mike, inspired by Native American art and guided by Native American friends, began making exquisite jewelry and leatherwork.

Throughout his life, Mike developed friendships wherever he went. His many friends included working friends, jewelry-making friends, rafting friends, hiking friends, old-time Jolly Boy II friends, childhood friends, and neighbor friends.

Few who knew Mike can forget his infectious laugh, storytelling ability, and unique, somewhat strange humor. As a niece wrote, “Mike, you were kind, gruff, witty, and hilarious.”

Preceded in death by both of his parents and his older brother Dave, Mike is survived by his beloved partner Joann Johnson; his older sisters Ann (Richard) Olsen and Beth (Joe) Furstenthal; nephews and nieces Jordan and Hayden Palmer, Amy Hood, Philip Olsen, Liz Kirchner, John Furstenthal and Adrianne Bullock, and seven grandnieces and nephews.

Honoring Mike’s wishes, there will be no formal service or memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Yavapai Humane Society or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

