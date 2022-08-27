Obituary: Maxine Annaliya Loomis

Maxine Annaliya Loomis was born on Jan. 17, 1934 in Belcourt, North Dakota. She has been a Prescott resident for almost 70 years.

Maxine is preceded in death by her parents, Jean and Eliza Azure; her brothers, Scotty, King, and Gene; her sisters, Annie, Viola, and Rosie; and her husband, Alden Loomis. Maxine is survived by her sons, Terry (Debie) Loomis, Jerry Loomis, Larry (Eurnice) Loomis, and Jean Loomis; her daughter, Carol (Bruce) Morritt; her partner of 34 years, Ralph Martinez; 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by the funeral home.