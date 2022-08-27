Obituary: Matthew Lew Manning
Matthew Lew Manning of Prescott, Arizona died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona at St. Joseph Hospital. It is with great sadness that the family of Matthew Manning announces his passing
He was born Aug. 7, 1975 in Whittier, CA to Lew and Pamela Manning.
Matt was a painting contractor and owned Mannings Painting Company.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Manning, parents Lew and Pamela Manning, and one brother and one sister.
Matt will be horribly missed by his wife and best friend, Sylvia of 19 years. Matt’s memory will be forever remembered and engraved in our hearts.
Celebration of Life at the Elks Lodge #330 6245 E. 2nd Street, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022
Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by the funeral home.
- Prescott Valley police seek 2 suspects in theft at Alliance Home Improvement Center
- Police seek suspect in theft at Walmart on Glassford Hill Road
- Community outpouring shown for longtime face of YEI, Brad Newman, in wake of major stroke
- Need2Know: Vivili Hospitality Group debuts on ‘Inc. 5000’ list as one of fastest-growing private companies in U.S.; Restaurateur Barbe announces venture at future Legado complex in Prescott Valley
- First 2 months of monsoons produce 11.31 inches of precipitation at Sundog weather station
- Prescott Valley Police seek missing teenage girl
- City plans to retire 25-year-old event stage at end of 2022
- Obituary: William Alan Coward and Karen Lynn Coward
- Three of Prescott’s water wells in Chino Valley show detectable levels of PFOA chemicals
- Prescott man, 47, dies from injuries suffered in electric bicycle accident in Yavapai Hills
- Prescott Valley shuts down 4 wells after positive PFAS tests
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company’s owners file for bankruptcy protection; Get Air Trampoline Park sets opening date in Prescott
- Teenager killed in rollover accident in Prescott; 4 others taken to hospitals
- Prescott Valley police seek 2 suspects in theft at Alliance Home Improvement Center
- Prescott man arrested for aggravated assault of customer at Prescott Valley fast food restaurant
- Groundbreaking underway for Legado complex at Prescott Valley Entertainment District
- Prescott man, 47, dies from injuries suffered in electric bicycle accident in Yavapai Hills
- Prescott Valley Police refutes ‘false’ Facebook post regarding incident at Wendy’s
- Obituary: Arthur Caeser Savoini
- Obituary: Mr. Robert A. Johnson
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: