Obituary: Matthew Lew Manning

Matthew Lew Manning of Prescott, Arizona died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona at St. Joseph Hospital. It is with great sadness that the family of Matthew Manning announces his passing

He was born Aug. 7, 1975 in Whittier, CA to Lew and Pamela Manning.

Matt was a painting contractor and owned Mannings Painting Company.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Manning, parents Lew and Pamela Manning, and one brother and one sister.

Matt will be horribly missed by his wife and best friend, Sylvia of 19 years. Matt’s memory will be forever remembered and engraved in our hearts.

Celebration of Life at the Elks Lodge #330 6245 E. 2nd Street, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

