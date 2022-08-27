OFFERS
Obituary: Marjorie Jean (Gilchrist) Groman

Marjorie Jean (Gilchrist) Groman. (Courtesy)

Marjorie Jean (Gilchrist) Groman. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 27, 2022 8:37 p.m.

Born March 23, 1927, Marjorie “Margie” enjoyed a happy upbringing in Olivia, Minnesota with her older brother and sister. She soon developed a caring heart, a zest for learning, and a quirky sense of humor. It was a source of pride that she was named “Funniest” by her HS class. Of Scottish heritage, steeped in the tenets of the Methodist church, and inspired by FDR and Wendell Willkie, she was drawn to serve the common good. She attended Carleton College and then ventured out west to Thermopolis, Wyoming where she taught kindergarten and fell in love.

Married in 1949, Margie and her husband set up housekeeping in Madison, Wisconsin where he attended UW law school on the G.I. bill. Two babies were born to them and after graduation they soon re-settled to St. Louis Park, Minnesota to raise their children, quickly making dear friends.

Margie had a passion for helping others and here her volunteer work flourished, including at the League of Women Voters, Girl Scouts, PTA, Minnesota Nature Center, and progressive social and political causes.

Her other passion was the great outdoors and she spent plenty of treasured days at the lake cabin with kith and kin.

Good times and laughter were had at the bridge table and golf course, dining out and dancing, or singing along at the piano bar.

Margie was not only a wonderful mother to her own children but opened her heart to others, becoming a foster mother and Head Start teacher. She had a soft spot for dogs and cats but dogs were a special love and she often had one by her side.

After her husband died, Margie moved to Forest Lake, Minnesota, where she took another chance on romance. The marriage didn’t last but she continued helping to raise two teenage girls and later, their children.

In the next chapter of life, she started her own business, converting her classic old house into a home for the elderly.

She retired to Prescott, Arizona, in 1997, keeping old friends — she attended high school and college reunions through her 80s — and making new ones. Her golden years were filled with travel, bridge, book club, bird watching, the UU church, OLLI classes, watching her favorite baseball and football teams, enjoying a Manhattan at cocktail hour, and delivering Meals on Wheels until she was eighty.

With her son by her side, she lived in her own home until very recently.

She passed away peacefully Aug. 18, 2022 after a brief illness. Sincere gratitude is owed to AZ Care Hospice.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David F Groman; parents Agnes and David Hutchison Gilchrist of Olivia, Minnesota; brother, David H. Gilchrist II of Alexandria Minnesota; and sister, Elizabeth Freitas of Stockton, California.

She is survived by her daughter, Lani Brennan and husband Jim of Baranof, Alaska; son, Tim Groman of Prescott, Arizona; foster daughter, Sherry Carpenter and husband James of North Branch, Minnesota, and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family.

Remembered with great fondness are the women of her Qi gong/coffee group, the JEFFERS of Olivia, MN, and good friend Rae Ann Lund, among many others.

Funeral arrangements were by the Neptune Society.

No service is planned. To honor Marjorie’s memory, show a special kindness or do a good deed for an animal or child.

Information provided by the family.

