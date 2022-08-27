Obituary: Marcus ‘Jerry’ Denbo
Marcus “Jerry” Denbo passed away peacefully on Aug. 2, 2022. Jerry was born in Alamo, Texas in 1940 to Marcus and Rachael Denbo.
Jerry served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1962. He had a successful career in Air Conditioning and Heating for 35 years, and loved his work. In 2005, he retired and he and his wife, Marie, relocated from Southern California to Chino Valley, Arizona.
Jerry loved his animals, history and Southwest decor. He enjoyed hiking the many trails of the Tri-Cities and loved walking around the Prescott town square. Jerry was an active member in his community and his thing was “giving back.” He spent many years mentoring young men in the Yavapai County Detention Center. He was a docent for the Heritage Park Zoo in Prescott. Jerry was also a well-known volunteer for Meals on Wheels and served for over 14 years delivering meals to seniors throughout the Chino Valley community. He had a special gift of sharing his story, experiences, strength and hope to others and was known for his grateful attitude among his friends and touched the lives of everyone who knew him.
Jerry is preceded in death by both his parents, his wife Marie Denbo, and son-in-law Michael Seely. He is survived by his three children: daughter Sandi Seely, son Frank Denbo and daughter-in-law Jah, and son Robert Denbo; granddaughters Katie Denbo and Sarah Seely; grandsons Joshua Denbo and Tyler Denbo; and a handful of very special people, extended family and many friends.
Jerry will be laid to rest at the Prescott National Cemetery. Information of a public memorial will be announced throughout the Tri-Cities communities in the months to come.
Information provided by the family.
