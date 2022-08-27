Obituary: Jerry Emery
Jerry Emery passed away on Aug. 18 in Prescott, Arizona, where he and his wife Kay have lived for 15 years, living at Prescott Lakes and belonging to American Lutheran Church.
Jerry was born in Minnesota in 1934, with the family soon relocating to Southern California during The Depression. He returned to Elk River, Minnesota to attend high school and was offered a basketball scholarship to attend William Jewel College in Liberty, Missouri, where he met Kay and served as President of Sigma Nu Fraternity. Jerry and Kay married in 1956.
Jerry enlisted in the Navy upon graduation and flew as a navigator off the aircraft carrier Ranger, including the ship’s maiden cruise (to Japan and other Asian bases). The Emery’s were stationed on St. Simons (Georgia) and Coronado (California) Islands.
After completing four years of naval service, Jerry went to work for IBM in San Diego, spending 25 years with the company in sales of mainframe computers to large corporate accounts. He was consistently one of the top salespeople at IBM, invited numerous times into the company’s elite Golden Circle. The family relocated with IBM to Washington, D.C. and then to Phoenix in 1970. Jerry played basketball for Navy teams and city leagues and was an avid golfer, with four holes-in-one, and made golf trips to Scotland and Ireland. He became an accomplished cook and enjoyed an after-dinner cigar and scotch.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 66 years, Kay Corse Emery, and three children: Greg Emery (Tennessee), Kristi Snyder and Jeff Emery, and sister Joyce Selander (all of California). He was predeceased by their daughter, Leslie Meyer, of Lakeside, Arizona. Jerry was grandfather to seven and great-grandfather to two girls.
A memorial service will be held at American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, AZ at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9
Information provided by the family.
