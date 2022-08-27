OFFERS
Obituary: James Earl Wilfong
Oct. 13, 1941 — May 7, 2022

James Earl Wilfong. (Courtesy)

James Earl Wilfong. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 27, 2022 7:42 p.m.

James was born in Canaan, West Virginia, on Oct. 13, 1941 to Jacob and Virginia Wilfong.

He graduated from Freedom high school in 1959 in Pennsylvania then joined the Air Force later that year. On Sept. 3, 1960, he married Carol Lee Slingluff.

James was preceded in death by his parents Wink and Virginia and his wife of 56 years Carol.

He is survived by his brothers Eugene (Nancy), Dave (Beth), a sister Sharon (John) his children Kimberly (Robert) and Steve, and five grandsons Dustin (Amanda), Joshua, Terry (Sarah), Robert Jr. And Collin. He also has eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He moved to Phoenix in 1965 and worked for Sperry Flight Systems, which later became part of Honeywell, for 35 years. He coached softball and little league, enjoyed bowling and was an elder in his church. He then moved to Prescott in 2002 and enjoyed his retirement.

James was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had some long and meaningful friendships and he will be greatly missed by all.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to ruffnerwakelin.com to sign James’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.

