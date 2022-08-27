Obituary: Donald Lee Kentch (Paca)

Donald Lee Kentch (Paca), 85 years old, of Black Canyon City and Show Low, Arizona, passed away May 4, 2022.

Don was born in Buckeye, Arizona on Feb. 4, 1937, to Marc Lewis Kentch and Evelyn Ora McQueen, where the family had a homestead.

He moved to Prescott, Arizona when his father and uncle started operating the Yavapai Ditching Contracting Company.

Don attended Prescott High School where he was active in The Piper’s Club, ROTC, National Guard, shop class, and anything mechanical, and graduated in 1955.

His first job was as a soda jerk at a local drug store, and Yavapai Electric.

Don and Gail met through mutual friends. He would later tell stories of wanting to take her to Disneyland to a car show, her parents wouldn’t allow her to go unless they were married. They married on Sept. 4, 1959.

All five of their girls were born and raised in Prescott, where Don worked at several mechanic shops, Bert Hick’s Texaco, and McIlvain Motors to name a few, where he gained a very loyal customer base.

Don was active in bowling, drag racing, Prescott Antique Auto Club (PAAC) and Sharlot Hall Museum, where he baked his famous “Dutch Oven Biscuits.”

He often drove one of several antique cars in parades, participated in car shows, and loved to show his flywheel engines. He was a shade tree mechanic, could fix anything, and could always find time to fish. All the kids loved to ride in Paca’s Buggy!

He moved to Black Canyon City where he started his own “Fix It” business before going to work at Harvey’s Station, where he was often referred to as Grumpy Don. Everyone would chuckle as they said it.

After retiring, he started going on fire assignments with Gail, they moved from fire to fire and traveled to nearly every state to support the wildfire dispatch centers. The last season they worked was 2018.

Paca had so many who loved him and will be missed by all. From his five daughters, Dawn Schur, Sheri Collins, Deneen Cone, Joan Welch, Amie Kentch, 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, his many antique car club friends, engine groups, and his card and bingo friends in Show Low where they were Snowbirds.

Don was proceeded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Gail; his sisters, Betty Miller and Shirley Tersey; and both of his parents, Marc and Evelyn Kentch.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 2 p.m. Sept. 4, 2022, at El Charro Del Norte in Chino Valley. RSVP to joanibologni@gmail.com

85 years was not enough time! We still had so much to learn from you, Dad.

Information provided by the family.