Obituary: Donald Lee Kentch (Paca)

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott Education Association to host Governing Board candidate forum Aug. 31 Initiative to make voting easier knocked off Arizona ballot Prescott Valley Parks and Rec to present ‘Life Drawing with a Twist’ Prescott’s Primavera School celebrates 50 years as private, alternative educational choice More than 200 people turn out for discussion of proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay District Pedestrian struck, killed in vehicle incident involving YCSO sergeant in Yarnell Prescott Valley Police to conduct traffic patrols throughout Labor Day weekend County supervisor plans community meeting in Congress Sept. 1 Need2Know: Pro Solutions Dental Group to officially mark move to new office in Prescott; New restaurant Ciao Bella opens at former Grumpy Sicilian next to Fry’s in Prescott Valley Constable among 4 killed in Arizona eviction shooting

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Aug. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Donald Lee Kentch (Paca)

Donald Lee Kentch (Paca). (Courtesy)

Donald Lee Kentch (Paca). (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 27, 2022 8:05 p.m.

Donald Lee Kentch (Paca), 85 years old, of Black Canyon City and Show Low, Arizona, passed away May 4, 2022.

Don was born in Buckeye, Arizona on Feb. 4, 1937, to Marc Lewis Kentch and Evelyn Ora McQueen, where the family had a homestead.

He moved to Prescott, Arizona when his father and uncle started operating the Yavapai Ditching Contracting Company.

Don attended Prescott High School where he was active in The Piper’s Club, ROTC, National Guard, shop class, and anything mechanical, and graduated in 1955.

His first job was as a soda jerk at a local drug store, and Yavapai Electric.

Don and Gail met through mutual friends. He would later tell stories of wanting to take her to Disneyland to a car show, her parents wouldn’t allow her to go unless they were married. They married on Sept. 4, 1959.

All five of their girls were born and raised in Prescott, where Don worked at several mechanic shops, Bert Hick’s Texaco, and McIlvain Motors to name a few, where he gained a very loyal customer base.

Don was active in bowling, drag racing, Prescott Antique Auto Club (PAAC) and Sharlot Hall Museum, where he baked his famous “Dutch Oven Biscuits.”

He often drove one of several antique cars in parades, participated in car shows, and loved to show his flywheel engines. He was a shade tree mechanic, could fix anything, and could always find time to fish. All the kids loved to ride in Paca’s Buggy!

He moved to Black Canyon City where he started his own “Fix It” business before going to work at Harvey’s Station, where he was often referred to as Grumpy Don. Everyone would chuckle as they said it.

After retiring, he started going on fire assignments with Gail, they moved from fire to fire and traveled to nearly every state to support the wildfire dispatch centers. The last season they worked was 2018.

Paca had so many who loved him and will be missed by all. From his five daughters, Dawn Schur, Sheri Collins, Deneen Cone, Joan Welch, Amie Kentch, 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, his many antique car club friends, engine groups, and his card and bingo friends in Show Low where they were Snowbirds.

Don was proceeded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Gail; his sisters, Betty Miller and Shirley Tersey; and both of his parents, Marc and Evelyn Kentch.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 2 p.m. Sept. 4, 2022, at El Charro Del Norte in Chino Valley. RSVP to joanibologni@gmail.com

85 years was not enough time! We still had so much to learn from you, Dad.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries