Obituary: Charles (Chuck) Arthur Wilson
Charles (Chuck) Arthur Wilson passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at 60 years old.
Chuck is survived by Lauren Wilson (sister), Alex Wilson (son), Erin Wilson (daughter), Brett Wilson (nephew) and Diane Drenk (former spouse). He was preceded in death by his parents, Janet and Robert Wilson of Canton, Massachusetts.
A graduate of Canton High School class of 1980; he spent his time on the school’s hockey and golf teams. Many summers were spent at the family’s home on Cape Cod; which continued into later years.
Chuck moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1989 and married Diane. He worked in the banking, publishing and higher education fields. Chuck enjoyed athletic and outdoor activities around the Valley; and sharing those experiences with his kids. He moved to Prescott, Arizona in 2019.
Chuck was an active member of the mountain biking community in Prescott and Phoenix. He had an amazing network of friends that were incredibly supportive during his lifetime, especially the last year of his life.
Family and friends will be notified once a Celebration of Life has been arranged.
Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by the funeral home.
