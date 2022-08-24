Obituary: William Roland Cooksey

William Roland Cooksey, 86, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Aug. 17, 2022 surrounded by loved ones.

He was the beloved husband of 65 years to Judith Ann; “hero level” father to Tammy Echter (Leonard) and Abigail Cooksey-Williams (Troy); Super Grandpa to Michael (fiancée Francine), Adam (Andrea), and Arianna Leigh; Great Grandpa to Madeline, Grace, and Emmalyn. His legacy is immeasurable.

Memorial Service 10 a.m. (Visitation/viewing 9 to 10 a.m.) Saturday, Aug. 27 at Glendale Christian Church, 9661 N. 59th Ave., Glendale.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to AZ Humane Society or Blue Star Moms of the SW Valley. Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.

Information provided by the funeral home.